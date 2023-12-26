Mason murdered by relatives in full public view in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Adilabad: A 32 year old mason was hacked to death allegedly by his relatives in full public view, following some property disputes in Echoda mandal centre on Tuesday.

Echoda Sub-Inspector G Naresh said that the Wanudi Eshwar of Teachers’ Colony died on the spot when he was attacked allegedly by Pandurang and his son Suryakranth with an axe and sickles.

Pandurang and Suryakranth from Sathnumber village in Echoda mandal were at loggerheads over some property for quite a long time.

Eshwar was chased for some distance and was murdered while pedestrians and onlookers watched. Pandurang and Suryakranth fled the spot after killing the mason.

The incident created a flutter in Echoda mandal headquarters. Photos of the incident went viral on social media platforms. A search was launched to nab the two.