Vishwak Sen’s upcoming project shows him in a trendy new avatar

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Vishwak Sen looks dapper in the appealing new poster released by the makers of Paagal. The movie is directed by debutante Naresh Kuppili. Sharing the first look poster on social media handle, the production house Sri Venkateshwara Creations wrote, “Presenting ‘Mass ka Dass’ @VishwakSenActor in a Trendy New Avatar #Paagal..Arriving To Steal Your Hearts from April 30 in Theatres(sic).”



A summer release, Paagal will be locking horns with much-anticipated movie Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi. Actor Vishwak, who shot to fame with Falaknuma Das, went on to win praises from audiences for the suspense thriller Hit that was released just before the lockdown in 2019.

Vishwak is currently working on another project which is a Telugu remake of the Tamil romantic fantasy Oh My Kadavule. The actor will be reprising the role of Ashok Selvan in it. The Telugu movie was recently launched in the city and is being produced jointly by PVP Cinema and producer Dil Raju.

