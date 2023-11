Massive Fire Accident At Vizag Fishing Harbour | Andhra Pradesh News | Telangana Today

The blaze erupted in a boat owned by Balaji around 11:30 p.m. on November 19 and was extinguished by 4 a.m. on November 20.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the Zero Jetty area of Visakhapatnam, destroying at least 35 fishing boats, with authorities launching a search for 10 to 15 individuals who reportedly partied on one of the boats.

The blaze erupted in a boat owned by Balaji around 11:30 p.m. on November 19 and was extinguished by 4 a.m. on November 20.