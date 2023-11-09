Massive rallies marks filing of nominations by BRS candidates in Khammam

In Sathupalli the BRS candidate Sandra Venkata Veeraiah took out a massive rally with 10, 000 party workers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

: BRS cadres took out a massive rally marking the filing of nomination papers by S Venkata Veeraiah at Sathupalli in Khammam district on Thursday.

Khammam: Massive rallies marked the filing of nominations by BRS and opposition parties’ candidates in erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday.

With just one day left for filing of nominations, the majority of contesting candidates filed nominations in the day, which was said to be auspicious. The election officials in Khammam and Kothagudem district made arrangements to meet the last minute rush.

In Sathupalli the BRS candidate Sandra Venkata Veeraiah took out a massive rally with 10, 000 party workers from Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, where he offered special prayers to the returning office to file the nomination papers. He was accompanied by MPs, Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Dr. Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy.

BRS candidates Lingala Kamal Raju of Madhira constituency, Kandala Upender Reddy of Palair, Banoth Madan Lal of Wyra, Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao of Bhadrachalam, Rega Kantha Rao of Pinapaka and B Haripriya of Yellandu also filed their nominations.

Madhira Congress candidate Bhatti Vikramarka and the party’s Bhadrachalam candidate Podem Veeraiah have also filed nominations on the day.