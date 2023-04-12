Master Spellers to hold spelling bee competition for students, registrations underway

The new-age online spelling bee competition aims to provide a comprehensive approach to learning English in a self-motivated competitive framework

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 AM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Master Spellers has announced a collaboration with Oxford University Press India to organise Master Spellers 2023-24 competition. The new-age online spelling bee competition aims to provide a comprehensive approach to learning English in a self-motivated competitive framework.

Designed by English educators and powered by content from the Oxford University Press, the competition has been envisioned to foster a fraternity of young spellers and language learners.

The registrations for the spelling bee competition, which will be held across seven groups from grades 1 to 12, are under way. Students can register individually or via schools on the website https://masterspellers.com/.