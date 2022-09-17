OUP launches Oxford Inspire learning solution

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Hyderabad: Celebrating its 110 years in India, Oxford University Press (OUP), a department of the University of Oxford, announced the launch of its new suite of blended learning solutions—Oxford Inspire.

Catering to students of grades 1 to 8, Oxford Inspire is competency based blended learning solution with ‘learner success’ at its core. It is designed to inspire learners to acquire knowledge, abilities, and skills through a variety of experiences in an engaging and flexible environment besides inspiring teachers to engage innovatively with learners by combining sound pedagogy with new-age technology, according to a press release.

Oxford Inspire will offer print and digital courseware for English, Mathematics, Environmental Studies and Science blending the two learning mediums through a unique learning journey, it said, adding that gamified platform will allow greater levels of student engagement and drive a deeper understanding of core concepts. It will also offer a reading portal, a multilingual digital library with graded stories on Indian and international themes, it added.