Max Bupa Health Insurance rebrands as Niva Bupa

Backed by True North and Bupa, the rechristened brand – Niva Bupa- bring more thrust on customer touch points and introduce innovative products and digitally enabled services

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Max Bupa Health Insurance announced that it has rebranded itself as Niva Bupa. Backed by True North and Bupa, the rechristened brand – Niva Bupa- bring more thrust on customer touch points and introduce innovative products and digitally enabled services.

Owing to a change in shareholding pattern, with the exit of Max India and entry of private equity firm True North, Max Bupa needed to create a new brand identity as part of the transition. The term Niva is derived from Sanskrit and means `Sun’, it said in a release.

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Niva Bupa said, “Following the shareholder transition of Max Bupa from Max India to True North in 2019, we are now ready with our new brand identity as Niva Bupa. We will continue to expand our digital and network presence.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .