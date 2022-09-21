Telangana government to set up 12 Central Medicine Stores across State

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: To ensure there are no delays in ensuring that life saving medicines are available to patients, the State government on Wednesday has announced that 12 Central Medicine Stores in as many districts will be established in the coming days.

The presence of Central Medicine Stores will also ensure that enough stock of expensive and life-savings drugs are available for needy patients in government hospitals of Telangana, senior health officials on Wednesday said.

The 12 locations where the central medicine stores will come up include Teaching Hospital in Siddipet, District Hospitals in Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad, Jagtiyal, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Area Hospital in Vikarabad and District Hospital in Gadwal.

To establish the central medicine stores, the state government has sanctioned Rs 43.20 crore with each central drug store to be developed with a cost of Rs. 3.60 core.

To manage the upcoming facilities, a total of 12 Data Entry Operators, 36 packers and 12 watchmen on outsourcing basis with remuneration as prescribed by the finance department, will be engaged. The authorities have also permitted to hire 12 transport vehicles one at each of the location from RTC/ Postal department on existing.