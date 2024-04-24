MBT party not to contest Lok Sabha elections

The party president in a press conference said that the current situation in the country warrants the community to stand united and defeat the communal forces.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party on Wednesday decided against contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, with an aim to defeat communal forces, Majeedullah Khan alias Farhath Khan, president Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party on Wednesday said.

The party president in a press conference said that the current situation in the country warrants the community to stand united and defeat the communal forces.

“In Hyderabad, if MBT party contests, our candidate will easily secure between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh votes. We don’t want the votes to get split and the BJP party capitalizes. In the interest of the community we are sacrificing the election contest,” said Farhathullah Khan.

Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson, was planning to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

He had expressed his intention indirectly during the last assembly elections campaign. During the 2023 elections in Telangana, Amjedullah Khan, had contested from Yakutpura assembly constituency and lost by a meagre 880 votes to AIMIM candidate Jaffer Hussain Meraj.