MEA delegation visits Hyderabad, T-Migration app launched

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:56 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Ministry of External Affairs’ State outreach programme, Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), MEA, was in the city with a high-level delegation, including Chief Passport Officer and Joint Secretary (OE) T. Armstrong Changsan, Bramha Kumar, Joint Secretary (OE) and Protector General of Emigrants, and other senior officials.

Saeed and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar co-chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review matters pertaining to mobility and migration, NRI and diaspora affairs, employment opportunities for workforce of Telangana, skilling and upskilling of prospective job seekers, ease of emigration services to the blue-collared workers from the State, according to an official press release.

Special focus was on safe and legal migration including the recent instances of illegal migration of domestic workers in the Gulf countries, with Saeed sharing with the State government information on the efforts of the Centre to prevent and control illegal migration and importance of raising awareness.

On Tuesday, the delegation visited the Migrants’ Helpdesk at the departure level of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, the first of its kind set by up the State government.

Saeed also launched a mobile app ‘T-Migration App’ developed by the State government for migrants from Telangana. He also met Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy, apart from visiting the Regional Passport Office and the office of Protector of Emigrants in Hyderabad.

A Regional RPOs Conference was also convened in which RPO Hyderabad, RPO Visakhapatnam and RPO Vijayawada participated. Later in the day, the Secretary had an interaction with select registered Recruiting Agents of Telangana and discussed their issues, the press release added.