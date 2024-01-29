TSTransco and Genco invites applications for director posts

The last date of accepting applications is March 3.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 January 2024, 09:24 PM

Hyderabad: Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) and Genco has invited applications to fill the post of directors in its establishment.

According to a notification issued by TSTranco on Monday, the company has invited applications to fill the post of Director(Grid and Transmission Management), Director (Project) and Director (Finance).

The persons applying for the post of Director should have a minimum 15 years of experience in relevant power department operations and a total of minimum 25 years of experience in Central, State Governments or Public Sector Undertakings.

They should have worked as Chief Engineer, Chief General Manager,Executive Director or equivalent for at least three years and age should not exceed 65 years as on notification.

The applicant could send his application to Vidyut Soudha or mail to cmd@tstransco.in.