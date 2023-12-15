Telangana: Rizvi, Faruqui assume charge of power utilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Senior officer Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi on Friday took charge as Chairman and Managing Director of TSTRANSCO and GENCO at Vidyut Soudha.

After assuming charge, he held a meeting with senior officials to get firsthand information about the power position and financial conditions of power utilities.

Meanwhile, Musharraf Ali Faruqui took charge as TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director. Immediately after assuming charge, he held a meeting with company directors and took stock of the situation. He asked the officials to take steps to provide quality power to consumers.

“Power sector is a top priority for the government. We need to work in accordance with the targets set by the government,” he said.

TSSpdcl Directors T Srinivas, J Srinivasa Reddy, K Ramulu, Ch Madan Mohan Rao, G Parvatham, S Swamy Reddy, G Gopal and senior officers were present.