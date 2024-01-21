Medak a stronghold of BRS with five consecutive wins

Sangareddy: As the Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up to win a majority of seats, with the general feeling being that the Medak Lok Sabha seat would be easily retained.

The history of elections held to the Medak Lok Sabha seat and assembly segments under this Lok Sabha constituency support this argument. The party has won the Medak Lok Sabha seat five times in a row since 2004. The BRS has recorded the highest number of victories from here.

The first Lok Sabha elections the BRS had contested in the State was in 2004, as the TRS, after the party was founded in 2001 by K Chandrashekhar Rao. It fielded Ale Narendra from Medak who won with a majority of over 1.24 lakh votes and became a Minister in Manmohan Singh’s government. In the following elections in 2009, actor-turned-politician Vijayasanthi contested on a BRS (then TRS) ticket. She won with a majority of 6,000 votes.

After Telangana was created in 2014, BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao contested from Gajwel Assembly constituency and Medak Lok Sabha constituency. After winning both, Rao tendered his resignation as MP as he became the first Chief Minister of the State. Rao’s majority of 3.97 lakh votes is the highest ever in Medak. In the by-elections held the same year, BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won with a majority of 3.61 lakh votes. Keeping the trust in Prabhakar Reddy, the BRS fielded him again in 2019. Reddy won for the second consecutive time and made it the fifth victory for the BRS.

As the BRS asked Prabhakar Reddy to contest from Dubbak Assembly constituency in the 2023 elections, the BRS is on the job to find a new candidate to field from here after Reddy won as MLA. Since the BRS had won six out of the seven assembly segments except for the Medak Assembly constituency under the Medak Lok Sabha seat, a BRS victory looks imminent here.