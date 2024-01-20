‘BRS would retain its leads in Hyderabad constituencies’

Talking to media persons after the preparatory meeting of the party for Secunderabad and Hyderabad parliamentary constituencies, he said the party had registered huge leads in the assembly polls in the limits of the Secunderabad constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLA Maganti Gopinath on Saturday exuded confidence that the city electors who proved to be strong votaries of development in the assembly elections, would continue to extend the same support to the party in ensuing parliamentary polls also.

Talking to media persons after the preparatory meeting of the party for Secunderabad and Hyderabad parliamentary constituencies, he said the party had registered huge leads in the assembly polls in the limits of the Secunderabad constituency. The same voting pattern would be maintained in the parliamentary polls too. The voters had preferred to support unilaterally the party that was instrumental for the development in the city.

He explained that the Party men and functionaries who all took part in the meetings could give valid feedback. They were forthright in expressing their views. Their opinion would be given due importance. The party would stand by the workers in all circumstances. He said that the people were mounting pressure on Congress government for the fulfillment of its guarantees and promises.

The BRS government did never make people queue up for the sake of applying for their benefits. But thanks to Congress government’s ill advised moves, huge queues were witnessed to apply for ration cards and other benefits. But people were unsure whether they would be considered for any benefit or not. The Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries were asking for the ten gram of gold that was promised by the Congress.

Taking strong exception to the remarks made by A Revanth Reddy in England against the BRS leadership, he said such display of arrogance was unbecoming on the part of persons in high places.