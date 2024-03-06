Medak: BRS leaders rally for free layout regularisation

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders across erstwhile Medak district organised protests on Wednesday demanding the Congress government to implement the layout regularisation scheme with zero charges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 06:18 PM

BRS leaders led by Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar staged a protest at the Collectorate, following which they submitted a representation to Additional Collector Chandrashekhar in this regard. Addressing the gathering, Prabhakar said the Congress government was planning to loot Rs.20,000 crore from people in the name of the LRS. The same Congress party had opposed the LRS when the BRS government came up with the regularisation proposal.

In Medak Collectorate, BRS leaders led by the party district president and former MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy participated in the protest. BRS leaders staged a protest in Siddipet as well.