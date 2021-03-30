Medak MP calls KCR ‘modern-day Bhagiratha’ for giving life to Kudavelly Vagu

While performing special pujas on the banks of Kudavelly, MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said many termed KLIS as an impossible task, but CM had made it a reality within a short time by overcoming many hurdles

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as “Apara Bhagiratha” (modern-day Bhagiratha) for making Kudavelly Vagu flow during the summer by lifting Godavari water to half-a-kilometre height through multiple lifts.

While performing special pujas on the banks of Kudavelly at Akaram in Mirudoddi mandal on Tuesday, Reddy said many termed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project as an impossible task, but the Chief Minister had made it a reality within a short time by overcoming many hurdles. He performed palabhishekham to the portrait of Chandrashekar Rao on this occasion.

As the Kudavelly Vagu came alive, scores of people from nearby villages arrived at the stream.

Earlier, the MP distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries in the Dubbaka constituency. Later, Reddy unveiled the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Telangana Talli at Mallampalli in Mirudoddi mandal.

