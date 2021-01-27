Medak MP helps youngsters to join skill training course

Since the MP has been touring the Constituency regularly, the MP has said that youth have approached him seeking employment when he thought of sending a batch of selected youth to NAC

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy helped the youth from Dubbak Assembly Constituency to join a skill enhancement course at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) located at Madhapur.

Since the MP has been touring the Constituency regularly, the MP has said that youth, who completed their Diploma but remained unemployed, have approached him seeking employment when he thought of sending a batch of selected youth to NAC.

As part of three-month training, the youth will be provided boarding lodging besides imparting training. They will be placed in reputed companies post-training. The youngsters have thanked the MP.

