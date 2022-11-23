Medak MP lays foundation for open gym in Mirudoddi

The State government had spent Rs 10 lakh on the open gym.
Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has performed a Bhumi Puja for work on an open gym at Mirudoddi Mandal headquarters on Wednesday.
The gym equipment was already bought by officials and would be installed in a few days. Underlining the importance of keeping the body fit, the MP said the State government had spent Rs 10 lakh on the open gym. Rao also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for setting up a reading room in the village.
Reddy also laid the foundation for “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” works at Kasulabad in Mirudoddi Mandal. The MP, who participated in multiple progammes in Dubbaka and Mirudoddi Mandals, also distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 127 beneficiaries in Dubbaka.
Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.