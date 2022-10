Medak MP presents Rs 50k to bereaved family of Siddipet journalist

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is paying tributes at the portrait of journalist Kolpula Srinivas in Doulthabad of Siddipet district, on Monday.

Siddipet: Coming to the rescue of the bereaved family of a journalist, who died in a road accident in Siddipet last Thursday, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy handed over Rs.50,000 to his family on Monday.

Reddy also assured to support the education of the journalist’s two sons. Vernacular journalist Kolupala Srinivas (40), who was working in Doulthabad Mandal, had died in a road mishap last Thursday.

Srinivas is survived by his wife and two children.