State Govt not pumping water from Kaleshwaram to show KCR in bad light: Dubbak MLA

The previous BRS government used to release water to Kudavelly Vagu, and all the canals under Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar and other projects under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, says Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 05:14 PM

Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is inaugurating water plant at Japthi Lingareddypally in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the Congress government was not pumping in water from the Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to reservoirs in Siddipet district to show former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in bad light.

Addressing the villagers in Thoguta on Sunday, the BRS MLA said the government could pump water by building a cofferdam across Godavari if the restoration works on the Medigadda barrage were still on.

Saying that the crops were withering in Dubbak constituency due to lack of rain, Reddy said farmers were worried about taking up paddy transplantation since the government was not making any statements on the release of the water from KLIS projects.

The previous BRS government used to release water to Kudavelly Vagu, and all the canals under Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar and other projects under KLIS.

He demanded the government impound all these reservoirs by pumping in the water for the benefit of the farmers, putting politics aside.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy came to power offering Rs.15,000 under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, but he could not even give Rs 10,000 even after the Vanakalam crop season passed one and a half months.

Underlining the importance of consuming safe water to stay away from waterborne diseases, Reddy said that the households in the district could not even get sufficient drinking water after Congress came to power.

BRS mandal president Jeedipally Ram Reddy, BRS leaders Chilveri Malla Reddy, Bakka Kanakaiah, Madasu Arun, and others were present.