Administration in disarray in villages, says Harish Rao

Citing instances of power supply being cut to schools as the government was not releasing funds, Rao said the entire process of administration was disrupted since the Congress came to power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 08:48 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy are felicitating elected representatives of local bodies in Dubbak on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Exposing the State government’s functioning in the State, former Minister T Harish Rao said administration in villages of Telangana was in disarray as the Congress was not sanctioning funds to local bodies besides delaying salaries of panchayat workers.

Addressing MPTCs, Sarpanchs and ZPTCs of the Dubbaka assembly segment, whose tenure came to an end, in Dubbaka on Wednesday, Harish Rao said the government was focusing on harassing opposition leaders rather than working on the development and welfare of the State. Panchayat workers could not focus on keeping the villages clean because their salaries were kept pending for seven months. There were no funds to even fill the diesel tanks of gram panchayat tractors, he said adding that the government was not paying salaries even to Anganwadi workers.

Citing instances of power supply being cut to schools as the government was not releasing funds, Rao said the entire process of administration was disrupted since the Congress came to power. Murders and rapes too were on the rise during the last few months. Instances of farmers dying by suicide were up. Pensions were not paid, forget the promises of pensions being hiked, he said, also pointing out that the government could not give even the existing Rs 1 lakh Kalyana Lakshmi assistance for the last seven months, let alone the promise of one tola of gold in addition to it.

Farmers were fearing taking up paddy cultivation as there was no clarity on the release of water into canals. Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao used to release water to canals and streams whenever there was demand., he said, adding that the BRS would come back strong by winning the next elections as the Congress had failed to keep its promises. Saying that people had started realising how the ruling party cheated them with false promises, Rao said good days were ahead for BRS.