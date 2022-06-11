Medchal Inspector, SI suspended for involvement in civil matters

Published Date - 12:02 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commisioner M.Stephen Raveendra issued orders placing Medchal Inspector Praveen Reddy and Sub-inspector Apparao under suspension for their involvement in civil matters.

The Commissioner acted on the report sent by a senior police official from the zone after an enquiry into an incident.

Raveendra said officials getting involved in such matters would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken.

