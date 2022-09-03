Medchal Malkajgiri clinch 8th Inter-District Basketball Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Medchal Malkajgiri emerged champions of the 8th Telangana State Inter-District Basketball Championship for Women held at the YMCA Secunderabad on Friday.

Medchal defeated Hyderabad 66-55 in the summit clash. In the first quarter, Mrunalini, Siddhika and Snehapriya with their regular baskets put Medchal Malkajgiri 15-13 in lead. In the second quarter, Medchal continued their lead over Hyderabad 29-26.

After a change of ends, Medchal played a fast paced game scoring through Laasya, Angel and Siddhika scored 22 points and restricted Hyderabad to 12 points and took a nine point lead 51-40. In the fourth quarter, Medchal with their tight defence thrashed Hyderabad to win the top honours.

Meanwhile, riding on Bhuvaneshwari’s 24 and Siri’s 16 points Mahbubnagar downed Ranga Reddy 62 56 to settle for the third place.

Results:

Final: Medchal Malkajgiri 66 (Angel 15, Laasya 14, Mrunalini 11, Snehapriya 9) bt Hyderabad 55 (Sudeshna 26, Nidhi 14);

Third Place match: Mahbubnagar 62 (Bhuvaneshwari 24, Siri 16, Jyothi 10) bt Ranga Reddy 56 (Varsha 14, Rekha 13, Rachana 13).