SCR crowned basketball champions

For the winners, Vijay emerged as the top performer with a score of 26 and Akash and Santhosh registered vital scores of 19 and 16 respectively to contribute to the team’s title triumph.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 23 March 2024, 10:23 PM

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) dominated hosts YMCA Secunderabad with an impressive 83-54 victory in the final of the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament held at YMCA Secunderabad on Saturday.

For the winners, Vijay emerged as the top performer with a score of 26 and Akash and Santhosh registered vital scores of 19 and 16 respectively to contribute to the team’s title triumph.

Results: SCR 83 (Vijay 26, Akash 19, Santhosh 16) bt YMCA Secunderabad 54 (Vivek 13, Rohan 12); Awards: Most Valuable Player: P Vivek (YMCA, Secunderabad), Most promising player: Tejendra Kumar (Sanathnagar Playground), Best player of final: Arumugam Vijay (SCR), Best coach: K Liju Abraham (SCR).