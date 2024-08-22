Medicos’ boycott continues, massive protest rally held in Hyderabad

Hundreds of the junior doctors from Osmania Medical College (OMC), Gandhi Medical College, NIMS, Punjagutta and ESIC, Sanathnagar participated in a huge protest rally that was held between 9 am and 12 noon at Necklace Road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 10:58 PM

Doctors from various hospitals in the city staged a protest at PV Marg on Thursday, demanding justice for woman doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: The boycott of elective duties and outpatient services by junior doctors in government teaching hospitals in Telangana, protesting against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata, has continued on Thursday with medicos taking part in protests in Hyderabad.

On Thursday, hundreds of the junior doctors from Osmania Medical College (OMC), Gandhi Medical College, NIMS, Punjagutta and ESIC, Sanathnagar participated in a huge protest rally that was held between 9 am and 12 noon at Necklace Road.

While the medicos attended their normal emergency/casualty medical services in teaching hospitals, the OP and elective duties continued to get impacted. With the medicos at AIIMS, New Delhi calling-off protests following assurances from the apex court, the future course of action on the issue of continuing with the boycott of OPs and elective duties is expected to be take-up in the coming days by TJUDA.