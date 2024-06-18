Medicos to go on strike from June 24

A few months ago, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) had launched an indefinite boycott of all medical duties due to delayed payment of their stipends and other issues related to the health and medical department.

Hyderabad: The junior doctors in government hospitals of Telangana on Tuesday gave an indefinite strike call from June 24, following lack of tangible action by the State government in addressing issues related to medical education.

Following the strike, senior health officials and Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha convinced TJUDA to call off protests by promising to take action.

However, with none of the demands addressed, the TJUDA on Tuesday submitted an official strike notice to Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr N Vani. “Except for assurances, not a single demand has come to fruition. After exhausting all avenues, we didn’t have much option but to give a strike notice,” TJUDA president Dr Ch G Sai Sri Harsha told Telangana Today.

Apart from their demand to establish a green channel for payment of stipends, the medicos raised several issues related to medical education. The TJUDA is demanding 15 per cent reservation for Telangana students in NEET UG ie, for the upcoming allotment of medical seats through NEET counselling.

They also raised the issue of proper security in government hospitals, which could prevent violence against doctors and other caregivers. Other demands include better hostel facilities, infrastructure development in Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, improvement of basic infrastructure at government medical colleges and a new building for OGH.