Meera Chopra crusades against the taboo of ‘asexuality’ through her film ‘Superwoman’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Asexuality is still a taboo in the country. Most people are alien to the entire concept or do not wish to understand the same. The talented Meera Chopra took to Instagram to speak about the less-discussed topic.

Meera Chopra is known for taking up challenging roles and playing bold characters that instigate a train of thought amongst the audiences. The gorgeous actor updated an Instagram story saying – “Sex shouldn’t be a compulsion, it should be a choice! Having no interest in sex shouldn’t be a taboo, it’s just a healthy sexual orientation.”

The actor further stated, “It is appalling to read, learn that people have been turning a blind eye towards ‘asexuality’ since decades. There are so many individuals who are naturally not drawn towards sex, and this is supremely their sexual orientation. Asexuality is a form of sexual orientation just like heterosexuality or bisexuality or anything else. It is a personal choice.”

“While working on my upcoming film ‘Superwoman’, I came across ample of data that highlighted the distant or partial behaviour of the family members, friends and families when an individual opens up to them about their sexuality. They usually become a laughing stock and attract ridicule and experience biased behaviour in their personal and professional lives. Treating the asexuals as normal is something that really needs to be propagated. We are living in 2022, it’s high time the citizens of India realise the eminence of one’s right to deny having sex altogether,” she concluded.