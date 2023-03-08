Meet Kiran Dembla, the six-pack super-mom from Hyderabad

Hailing from Hyderabad, Kiran Dembla, a mother of two, is also a fitness trainer to actors like Taapsee Pannu, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, and many other celebrities

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 12:30 AM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Hailing from Hyderabad, renowned bodybuilding champion Kiran Dembla has already shattered unconventional stereotypes about women in India. The journey of the homemaker to a bodybuilder and fitness trainer is a challenging one and an inspiration to all.

Kiran, a mother of two, was diagnosed with clots in her brain and while receiving the treatment, she realised she should work on her body. On recovery, in 2007, she pursued a course in the gym training. And then, there’s no stopping. Kiran incubated her gym in Begumpet. In 2013, she participated in World Bodybuilding Championship in Budapest, and came sixth in the competition, winning the title of the most beautiful body.

She is also a fitness trainer to actors like Taapsee Pannu, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, and many other celebrities. “Being a woman and a mother, I take pride in my fitness levels and the fact that I inspire so many other women. I am proud of my body and how far I’ve come,” says the 48-year-old, who proudly flaunts her six-pack abs on her Instagram feed. Dembla is also someone who gives mental health as much priority as physical health. “My client list includes young mothers, housewives and those struggling with mental health problems due to financial and personal issues,” she adds. Apart from being a fitness trainer, Dembla is also a classical singer, DJ artiste, vigorous mountaineer, and trained photographer.

Sravanthi ‘stands-up’ for her passion

Sravanthi Basa is one of the few female comedians in the city to acquire a reputation for herself in the male-dominated field. The 38-year-old, who started her comedy career in the USA, has been performing in the city for two years now.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Sravanthi moved to the US to pursue a Master’s degree in Information Technology. Discovering her passion for comedy, she quit her job to become a full-time stand-up comic in the US. However, after performing for three years there and successfully breaking into the comedic world, she relocated to the city during the Covid pandemic.

“I observed a huge difference in the audience here and in the US. People are way more conservative here,” she said. Sravanthi, who is famed for her dark wit, initially had to endure a lot of resistance from her family to get into her chosen field. Revealing that all her jokes come from her personal experiences, she says, “I might not be dark but my jokes are. I joke about people’s mindsets, men in my life, and other things I want to speak about. My perspective brings out a way that empathises with the victim.”

Speaking about the comedy scene in Hyderabad, Sravanthi adds, “while the scene is super supportive, the city needs more funny and talented women to tell their stories.”