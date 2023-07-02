Meeting held in Hyderabad seeking reopening of Safilguda Railway Gate

Hyderabad: Residents of several colonies located in the eastern part of the city and members of the Federation of Malkajgiri Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) held a meeting here on Sunday seeking reopening of the Safilguda Railway Gate.

According to residents, the commuting distance has increased by 3 km after the closure of the Safilguda Railway Gate which is used by more than 1.5 lakh residents of various colonies.

Residents of several colonies including, Balram Nagar, West Krishnanagar, Sitaram Nagar, Devi Nagar, Sainik Nagar, RK Puram village, Adarsh Nagar, Siddhartha Nagar, LB Nagar assembled at the West Krishnanagar Colony Community Hall, Malkajgiri to discuss the problem related to the closure of the Safilgida Gate.

BT Srinivasan, General Secretary, Federation of Malkajgiri Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) said the Federation approached for reopening of the Safilguda railway gate, the South Central Railways officials said the gate has been closed permanently. “The officials said that the gate has been closed in view of the station platforms extension to accommodate the MMTS trains, and it will not be opened in future,” he said.

Ramakrishna, President of West Krishnanagar Colony Association, narrated the difficulties faced by residents of various colonies due to the closure of the gate. Members of Sitaram Nagar Association said the road leading from Vijaya Diagnostics side to Uttam Nagar Road under Bridge (RuB) was very narrow and accidents take place here regularly.

Suburban Bus and Train Travels Association President Noor said the only solution to the problem was to develop a road under the railway rainwater culvert near Sitaram Nagar to Safilguda Gate on the other side of the track.

Sanjeeva Rao, a senior official of the Railway Engineering Department who participated in the meeting, promised his cooperation by giving a draft drawing of the road that needs to be developed, to officials of the State and Centre.

