Mega blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients held in Hyderabad

The noble initiative is aimed to gather support and encourage voluntary blood donations to assist individuals battling thalassemia who need regular blood transfusions as part of their management.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: All India Payam-E-Insaniyat Forum (AIPIF) along with Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad organised ‘Blood Donation Camp’ for Thalassemia patients in Wahed Nagar, Hi-tech Garden Road, Old Malakpet, Hyderabad. The camp was organised by Abu Aimal and Maulana Syed, incharge, Qutubuddin Nadvi, Maulana Mois uddin nadvi sahab, patrons and all AIPIF Volunteers. A total of 484 units of blood were collected in the camp.

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, president, TSCS, emphasized the critical requirement for blood donations and said “We want to thank all the organisers and blood donors who have come forward for this noble initiative. Such initiatives not only raise awareness but also significantly contribute to the lives of individuals battling these conditions,” he said.