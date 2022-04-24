Mega health camp on rheumatology diseases organised in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: Focussing on breaking myths, shed light on facts and provide medicines, a free mega health camp on rheumatology diseases was organised by Rheumatology Association, Hyderabad chapter at Chowmahalla Palace on Sunday.

The event, which was organised as part of Rheumatological Disease Awareness Month, provided free consultation from senior rheumatologists including Dr.G Narsimhulu, Dr. Sarvajeet Pal, Dr.Vara Prasad, Dr.Nayan Patel, Dr. AN Roy, Dr.Phani and other rheumatologists from various private hospitals of twin cities, a press release said.

The health camp conducted in association with Rajasthani Yuva Samaj (RYS), involved screening of patients, conducting investigations and offering the consultation with speciality doctors for free of cost. The patients were also given free medicines related to rheumatology for 10 days.

