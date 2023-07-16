Mega job mela in Kamareddy on July 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Kamareddy: For the benefit of unemployed youth,government whip Gampa Govardhan is organsing a mega job mela on Government degree college premesis on July 23.

More than 60 companies will be partipating in the job mela. Companies engaged in hospitality, IT and IELTS, management, marketing, manufacturing and other allied sectors will attend and conduct interviews.

Those who have completed 10th class, intermediate, degree, B Pharmacy, ITI, diploma and B. Tech and aged between 18 years to 30 years can attend the job mela along with educational certificates, Aadhaar card and caste certificate, the organisers said.