Mega medical camp organised for policemen in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G undergoes tests at a mega medical camp organised at district police headquarters at Hemachandrapuram in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: A mega medical camp was organised for policemen at district police headquarters at Hemachandrapuram here on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G inaugurated the two-day medical camp and asked all the policemen in the district to make use of the camp organised to take care of the health of the police officers and staff.

Medical tests for heart, lungs, bones, neurology, eyes and other health related ailments were conducted at the camp by expert doctors. The police department was always making efforts for the welfare of the police personnel, the SP said.

If anyone was found to have health problems during the medical examinations, they would be given better treatment on behalf of the police department; Dr. Vineeth said and thanked the medical team and police officials for their cooperation.

Later, he inspected the construction works of the police guest house and informed that all kinds of sports facilities would be provided soon for the police personnel at the district police headquarters.

Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, AR DSP Vijay Babu, Bhadrachalam ASP Pankaj Paritosh IPS, Kothagudem DSP Sheikh Abdul Rahman, Paloncha DSP Venkatesh, Yellandu DSP Ramana Murthy and others were present.