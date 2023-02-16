Kothagudem: 84 candidates get jobs in ITDA job mela

A mega job mela organised by ITDA Bhadrachalam has received good response from unemployed youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

A mega job mela organised by ITDA at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Thursday has received good response from unemployed youth.

As many as 150 youths attended the job mela organised at Youth Training Centre at Bhadrachalam in the district on Thursday. Representatives of seven private companies from Bhadrachalam, Paloncha, Kothagudem, Khammam and Hyderabad conducted interviews.

ITDA district jobs manager (JDM) Harikrishna said 84 candidates were selected for jobs in the mela with a pay package ranging from Rs.10,000 to Rs.20,000 and offer letters would soon be given to selected candidates.

The ITDA Bhavitha cell assistants Swaroopa, Sammayya, Papa Rao, companies’ representatives Pawan, Gopi, Manoj, Anil, Subrahmanyam, Sriram, Madhukar and others were present.