Member of the National Minority Commission visits Osmania University

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:53 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Member of the National Commission for Minorities, Syed Shahezadi interacted with vice-chancellor, faculty and non-teaching staff of Osmania University here on Monday.

Syed Shahezadi also interacted with the minority teaching and non-teaching staff of the University and enquired about the issues and problems faced by them. She also informed and highlighted about various schemes of the central government and instructed all concerned to create awareness amongst the stakeholders.

The official from National Commission of Minorities appreciated the activities taken up by the Minorities Cell of OU and hoped that they continue to do so in future.

Prof D Ravinder, VC, said that Syed Shahezadi is an alumnae of the university and wished to strengthen the activities and programmes for minority students, faculty and non-teaching staff with the support of Minorities Commission.

Prof. P. Laxminarayana Registrar and Prof. B. Reddya Naik OSD to VC were also present.