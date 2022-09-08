| Men Who Tried To Portray Murder As Accident Arrested By Shadnagar Police

Men who tried to portray murder as accident, arrested by Shadnagar police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Two persons, who had killed two men by hitting their motorcycle with a car and later allegedly tried to portray it as a road crash, were arrested by the Shadnagar police on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Two persons, who had killed two men by hitting their motorcycle with a car and later allegedly tried to portray it as a road crash, were arrested by the Shadnagar police on the city outskirts.

The prime suspect Gopal had purchased an SUV from a finance company in the name of his friend Srinu. However, he failed to repay the loans and this led to frequent fights between the two friends.

According to the police, in order to save himself from clearing the loan, Gopal decided to kill Srinu. He along with his two friends Suman and Laxman plotted to kill Srinu, by hitting him with the car.

However, at the last minute, Gopal and Suman decided to also kill Laxman, as there was a possibility that he could leak their plan.

On the night of August 28, when Srinu and Laxman were returning home on a bike, the suspects hit them with the car on the road at Mellagadda in Farooqnagar. Both had suffered grievous injuries and died.

Based on strong suspicion, the Shadnagar police, who initially thought it to be a case of hit-and-run, zeroed in on Gopal and Suman and detained both of them.

Later, both confessed to the killing and the case was altered to murder.