Meru International School students exhibit over 330 paintings at State Gallery Of Art

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: More than 330 paintings done by students of Meru International School were exhibited as part of Varnatulika- 2022 Fundraiser Art Exhibition at State Gallery Of Art on Sunday.

President of Hyderabad Art Society, Ramana Reddy, Curator and Director of Innoworks Art Gallery, P.Amresh Kumar, and contemporary Indian artist Bhaskara Rao Botcha, were at the inaugural of the exhibition. The proceeds from the sale of these paintings are to be donated to DESIRE NGO, Hyderabad which supports children who are victims of HIV/AIDS in India.

Also Read Hyderabad-based Meru International school ranked fourth in India

There was great diversity in the painting displayed at the exhibition, from the types of art mediums – watercolor, acrylic, pastel, pen drawings, etc. to the styles of painting such as Madhubani, Kangra, texture, nature, abstract, still life, etc., a press release said.