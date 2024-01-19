Meta introduces ‘Nighttime Nudge’ feature on Instagram to reduce screen time

Meta's new feature aims for teens to log off after 10 minutes on Reels or Direct Messages late at night, promoting healthier sleep habits

19 January 2024

Hyderabad: Meta is rolling out new features focused on privacy and safety for its younger audience. The company in its blog announced a new feature called ‘nighttime nudge on Instagram, especially for teenagers to limit their time on the app.

The brand new feature aims for teens to log off after 10 minutes on Reels or Direct Messages late at night, promoting healthier sleep habits. Whenever teens spend more than 10 minutes on the app, the feature gently reminds them that it’s late and encourages them to close the app and sleep.

Last year, Meta announced new Parental Supervision tools. From tracking time spent, receiving updates on contacts, and adjusting privacy settings, the feature is aimed at bolstering the privacy of the younger audience. The tools were initially launched in the US, the UK, and Canada, and are now being expanded globally across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

To promote positive online experiences for teens, Meta is also introducing features such as “Take a Break” on Instagram. Soon, teens will receive notifications after spending 20 minutes on Facebook, encouraging them to take breaks and set daily time limits.