Methods to make studying easy

Hyderabad: We have all developed certain styles of studying and retaining information over the years. Some make notes while others recite answers over and over again. Whatever one does, the end goal is to remember what we learnt. To help you with the same, we have put together a list of methods that will help you learn and remember better.

Flowcharts:

Flowcharts are basically a diagram that shows steps of a process. It provides a step-by-step description of the process connected by lines and arrows that illustrate the relationships between steps. These can be made to remember complex history lessons.

Flashcards:

Flashcards are pieces of cards that are typically two-sided. One side has the prompt or in other words the clue. The other side has the information about the prompt. This has proved to be an efficient way to revise any topic. This may include names, vocabulary, concepts, or procedures.

Videos/Audios:

It is a known fact that the brain responds to audios and visuals faster than text. It is also easier to remember. Try finding material for your subject online in the form of video or audio. Listen/watch them and then note down the important points to understand the topic.

Posters:

Making posters of different topics and sticking them somewhere visible is the best way to retain information. Draw diagrams and make it colourful to hold your attention. Use minimum words and use one poster for one topic.

Mnemonics:

This is a learning technique by which information is turned into an abbreviation, rhyme or mental image that helps to remember. For example if you are trying to remember the five oceans on earth, you can just remember the word ‘Paisa’ standing for Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern (Antarctic) and Arctic.

Diagrams:

A diagram visually represents a piece of information which makes it easy to understand. It gives us a clearer picture and is best for when studying data related topics. Some examples of these diagrams are venn diagrams or a pie chart.

Keywords:

When going through a specific topic, list down all the keywords. Once done, keep your book away and try to revise the whole topic by using only the keywords. This is a great way to build long answers and remember a huge chunk of information easily.

Colour Coded Notes:

To the ones who have patience and enjoy maintaining notes, colour coding your notes is a great way to categorise information and draw attention to the important points. Avoid colour coding everything and use minimal colours only. It’s best to colour code after making initial notes.

Quizzes:

Another great way to revise is to attempt quizzes regularly. This helps you understand how much of the topic you actually remember. For most topics, there are quizzes available online. To increase efficiency, set a timer before taking the quiz.

