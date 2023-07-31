Telangana Cabinet approves Rs 60,000 crore plan for Metro expansion

Metro Rail expansion would take place on all the routes connecting Hyderabad to routes leading to different parts of the country, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet has cleared a massive plan for improving transport infrastructure at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore with the clearance of new Metro Rail projects connecting different areas in the State capital.

The State Cabinet meeting, which lasted for over six hours, took the crucial decision on the Hyderabad Metro Rail, with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao stating that the State was confident of getting Central assistance for the proposed Metro Rail expansion.

“If the Central assistance does not come forth, we will raise funds on our own. Either way, there would be a coalition government in the centre after 2024 and BRS will be playing a crucial role in it,” Rama Rao said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao planned to make the city transport system the best in the country.

According to the Minister, the Metro Rail expansion would take place on all the routes connecting Hyderabad to routes leading to different parts of the country. On the Godavarikani route, the government was proposing to build a Metro Rail corridor between Jubilee Bus station and Tumkunta.

“This will be a double layer project with one layer dedicated to vehicular movement and the second layer for the Metro,” he said.

Patny-Kandlakoya route

On the Adilabad – Nagpur route, the Cabinet has cleared the extension of Metro from Patny station connecting the ORR at Kandlakoya. Since this extension involved defence lands, the State government would pursue the matter with the Centre for procuring lands.

Isnapur to Miyapur

The other corridor to be developed was between Isnapur and Miyapur and later from Miyapur to Lakdikapul.

On the Vijayawada route, the Metro would be extended from LB Nagar to Pedda Amberpet, while on the Warangal route, it would be extended from Uppal to Bibi Nagar. In addition to this, there would be a Metro line connecting Uppal and ECIL crossroads.

On the Bengaluru Highway, the Metro line would be extended from Shamshabad to Shadnagar via Kothur. In addition to this, there would be another line to be extended from Shamshabad to Kandukur. This was to provide faster connectivity to the upcoming Pharma City.

The Chief Minister had already laid the foundation stone for the Metro connection from Raidurg to the Shamshabad Airport. The Minister also said the Cabinet had cleared a proposal to lay a Metro line all along the ORR, spanning over 159 kms. There was no need for land acquisition along the ORR, the Minister said.