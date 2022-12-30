MHSRB notifies 5204 posts of Staff Nurse in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:25 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: In yet another major milestone in improving government health care facilities in Telangana, the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Friday has notified for direct recruitment of 5, 204 posts of Staff Nurse at various levels in Medical and Health department.

The break-up of the 5, 204 posts of Staff Nurse that were notified by the MHSRB include 3, 823 posts under Director of Medical Education/ Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 757 in Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), 81 in MNJ Cancer Hospital, Red Hills, eight in Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare, 127 in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, 197 Staff Nurses in Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, 74 in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and 13 in Telangana Residential Education Institutional Society.