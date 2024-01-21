Sunday, Jan 21, 2024
Home | Entertainment | Pvrs Art Contest Win Free Hanuman Tickets

PVR’s art contest: Win free ‘HanuMan’ tickets

Participants also need to use #HanuManAtPVR contest and follow PVR Cinemas official handle.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 21 January 2024, 08:22 PM
PVR’s art contest: Win free ‘HanuMan’ tickets

Hyderabad: Here’s an opportunity for cinephiles to stand a chance to win free movie tickets of ‘HanuMan’.

PVR Cinemas has launched an art contest where movie enthusiasts needs to create the best ‘HanuMan’ fan artwork and share it on X platform, tagging PVR’s official X handle.

Participants also need to use #HanuManAtPVR contest and follow PVR Cinemas official handle.

The multiplex movie theatre chain will announce the winners of the contest on its Instagram page.

For more details, check out this post by PVR.

 

Related News

Latest News