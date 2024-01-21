PVR’s art contest: Win free ‘HanuMan’ tickets

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: Here’s an opportunity for cinephiles to stand a chance to win free movie tickets of ‘HanuMan’.

PVR Cinemas has launched an art contest where movie enthusiasts needs to create the best ‘HanuMan’ fan artwork and share it on X platform, tagging PVR’s official X handle.

Participants also need to use #HanuManAtPVR contest and follow PVR Cinemas official handle.

The multiplex movie theatre chain will announce the winners of the contest on its Instagram page.

Cinephiles, it’s your time to be creative! Send us your best #HanuMan artwork and stand a chance to win free movie tickets. Steps:

1: Create your fanart inspired by Hanu Man

2: Share it and tag our handle

3: Use hashtag #HanuManAtPVR contest and follow us Winners will be… pic.twitter.com/2xbOUMAq7o — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) January 21, 2024