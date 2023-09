| Micchami Dukkadam Pm Modi Seeks Forgiveness In The Jain Way Modi New Parliament Inaugural Speech

Micchami Dukkadam: PM Modi Seeks Forgiveness In The Jain Way | Modi New Parliament Inaugural Speech

The Prime Minister was referring to the Jain community’s annual practice of seeking forgiveness.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: During the inaugural speech in the new parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Jain way of seeking forgiveness by saying “Micchami Dukkadam” from all Indians. The Prime Minister was referring to the Jain community’s annual practice of seeking forgiveness.