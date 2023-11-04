Michael Vaughan teases Wasim Jaffer’s defense technique, sets social media on fire

As soon Vaughan posted the picture, cricket enthusiasts and fans in India flooded the micro blogging site with interesting and humorous comments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: The social media banter between Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer always grabs the limelight, as they often engage in playful trolling on various social networking platforms.

This time, it was the former England captain who took a playful jab at Wasim Jaffer’s defensive technique.

He posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, showcasing the right-handed batsman losing his off stump.

He also posted an altered image that depicts the pose of Wasim Jaffer

As soon Vaughan posted the picture, cricket enthusiasts and fans in India flooded the micro blogging site with interesting and humorous comments, causing his post to trend in no time.

Now, they eagerly await a counter post or reply from the former Mumbai batsman.”

“The trophy i cherish more than any other during my career .. The @WasimJaffer14 ‘bowled again’ trophy sits proud on my mantelpiece at home .. Perfect forward defence Wasim .. #India,” we wrote on X.