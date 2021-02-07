Michael Vaughan unhappy with Indians’ body language

The Indian team looked down and out during the day’s play and former England captain Michael Vaughan hit out at the hosts’ players for not showing intent.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:19 pm

Hyderabad: Visitors England had another good day at the office as their skipper Joe Root slammed double century to power his side to a massive total in the first Test. The Indian team looked down and out during the day’s play and former England captain Michael Vaughan hit out at the hosts’ players for not showing intent.

“Didn’t see the spring, didn’t see the energy and the mindset of a team which will basically say to England that we’re the best in the world, we’ve just beaten Australia by our second-string side by the end of the series. We are the best in the world and we are going to dominate you guys in our backyard but I didn’t see that from India today. This is something that Virat and Ravi Shastri will address going ahead,” Vaughan said.

“If anything, India appeared to be very nice. Virat’s body language was very nice with the cramp thing with Root I’m all for that but there has to be that balance of playing it tough. You’ve got to let the opposition know that you are the dominant force and India should be feeling that way after their recent success in Australia but I didn’t see any of that,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .