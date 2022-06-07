Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Everything everywhere All At Once’ heads to OTT platforms

| Michelle Yeohs Everything Everywhere All At Once Heads To Ott Platforms

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:38 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

By Aishwarya Jain

Hyderabad: The multi-genre A24 production ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ starring the internationally-acclaimed actor, Michelle Yeoh, has just begun streaming on OTT platforms. The film saw a theatrical release this March and since then, it has collected over 75 billion in global box offices, making it A24 production’s highest grossing movie.

The movie starts with an average Chinese immigrant family living in the US, with protagonist Evelyn Wang as a stressed-out wife, mother and laundromat owner. In a surprising turn of events, Evelyn is dragged through the multiverse. She learns that the fate of the universe lies on her shoulders, and engages in several cosmic (and comedic) battles.

While the movie has been categorised as an absurdist dark comedy, it also explores social themes like the LGBTQIA+ movement, identity, immigration and existential questions. The absolute defiance of the laws of probability and structure in the movie are a reflection of new-age postmodern filmmaking.

The surrealist nature of the film, combined with stunning CGI, has gripped audiences and critics alike. The film has received a near-perfect score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, 82% on MetaCritic and an 8.4/10 on IMDB. ‘The New York Times’ commented, “Messy and glorious” while ‘Forbes’ has it listed as one of the top contenders for a 2022 Oscar nomination.

The film will be available for purchase on Apple TV, which will include 8 minutes of unseen blooper footage. It can also be streamed internationally on Amazon Prime. It is set to release on 4K UHD and Bluray next month.

