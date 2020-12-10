Mid Manair oustees climb water tank, seek fair compensation

The five women with pesticide bottles climbed the water tank and threatened to committee suicide if they were not provided fair compensation.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Five women oustees of Mid-Manair reservoir climbed an overhead water tank in Cheerlavancha, Thangallapalli mandal, demanding fair compensation for their lands and properties acquired under the project.

The five women with pesticide bottles climbed the water tank and threatened to committee suicide if they were not provided fair compensation. They resorted to the act after coming to know that IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao was visiting the village to attend a wedding ceremony to bring the issue to his notice.

Stating that they were agitating for compensation for the last 14 years, they said their problem was not solved even after formation of Telangana State. They had set December, 2020, as deadline for officials to solve their issue, but there was no response from the government machinery.

Additional Collector Anjaiah visited the spot, interacted with the agitating land oustees and convinced them with an assurance that their problem would be solved. The women then came down from the water tank.

