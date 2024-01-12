Migrant labourer wins Kerala lottery, approaches police for protection

Responding promptly, the police sent a Senior CPO and other personnel to accompany Ashok to the bank.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 06:23 PM

Hyderabad: A migrant labourer named Ashok, who arrived in Kerala a few months back, from West Bengal won a lottery worth Rs 75 lakh.

Fearing the theft of the winning ticket, he sought help from the police along with two Malayali friends to ensure its safe surrender at the bank.

Responding promptly, the police sent a Senior CPO and other personnel to accompany Ashok to the bank.

After successfully surrendering the ticket, he headed back to his home village in West Bengal.

Ashok had been residing with fellow workers in Pulamanthole since his arrival in Kerala a few months ago.

He purchased a Win-Win lottery ticket from the Kerala government, and luck favoured him with the first prize of Rs 75 lakhs in the recent draw.

Ashok celebrated his win only after ensuring the ticket’s safe surrender, reflecting his concern about the risk of ticket theft.