Migration of opposition workers into BRS continue in Khammam

Khammam Fisheries Cooperative Society member Singu Srinivas and 100 families joined the BRS party at the district party office.

TDP leader T Jeevan Kumar joined BRS in Khammam on Saturday

Khammam: The migration of leaders and activists from different political parties and people’s organisations into BRS has been continuing in the district.

Telugu Desam Party state general secretary, Khammam Kamma Mahajana Sangam district secretary Talluri Jeevan Kumar has joined the BRS party in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLC Tatha Madhusudhan and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeriah here on Saturday. Khammam Fisheries Cooperative Society member Singu Srinivas and 100 families joined the BRS party at the district party office. Similarly 30 families from the KCR Towers area joined BRS from Congress under the leadership of Nelamarri Rama Rao.

The BRS 31st municipal division general secretary Velampally Venkata Subba Rao, whom the Congress leaders claimed to have joined Congress, has come back to the BRS in the presence of Ajay Kumar at the district BRS party office. Subba Rao stated that Congress party leaders forced him to wear the party scarf, took pictures and circulated them on social media. He clarified that he would always be with the BRS and there was no need for him to go to any other party.

A BRS sympathiser and a prominent contractor Garikapati Venkateswara Rao alias RTC Venkateswara Rao condemned the Congress leader’s claims that he extended solidarity to Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao. He asserted he was always with the minister Ajay Kumar and would remain so.

BRS Khammam parliamentary constituency coordinator Gundala Krishna, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, BRS town president P Nagaraju and others were present.