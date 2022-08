| Mikhil Shines With All Round Show In Hca A1 Division Knockout Tournament

Mikhil shines with all-round show in HCA A1 Division Knockout tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Mikhil Jaiswal

Hyderabad: Mickhil Jaiswal scored a fluent 120 and scalped five for 52 to guide MP Colts to a 52-run victory over Gemini Friends in the HCA A1 Division 3 Day One-Day–cum-Knockout tournament, on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

Deccan Chronicle 278 in 49 overs (A Vaishnav Reddy 55; Shiva Shankar 62, D Dinesh 50, Mohd Umar 5/42, Mirza Mudassir 3/50) bt Ensconse 147 in 32 overs (J Mallikarjun 63, B Nihthik 5/36);

Khalsa 178 in 37.3 overs (Mohd asif 68; K Vasista Karthikeya 3/15; D Varun 5/46) lost to Continental 179/2 in 41.2 overs (K Naga Sai Reddy 57, P Satwik 60);

Apex 233 in 43.3 overs (VM Dhanush 5/36) lost to Mahmood 234/7 in 47.5 overs;

EMCC 244/9 in 50 overs (Shaik Sohail 94; C Advaith Reddy 3/ 59) bt Sri Chakra 213 in 43.2 overs (Rishab Baslas 3/39);

Budding Stars 331/7 in 50 overs (P Nitish Reddy 92; Bhavesh Seth 134; P Nilesh 3/17) bt Balaaji 135 in 31 overs (Ashish Srivastav 5/28);

BDL 299/5 in 50 overs (B Revanth 95, K Himateja 75; M Sumit 3/49) bt R Dayanand 160 in 38.4 overs (S Vaishnav reddy 54; Shubham Bist 3/17, M A Shanmukha 5/42);

Cambridge XI 205 in 41 overs (Shashank Lokesh 50, G Gopinath Reddy 65; Tanay Thyagarajan 4/43) lost to Sporting XI 209/3 in 30.3 overs (CTL Rakshann 68, K Nitesh Reddy 91);

Hyd Bottling 246 in 50 overs (Prateek Pawar 84; Abdul Khaliq Khan 4/33) lost to Charminar 250/6 in 49 overs (Ali Kachchhi Diamond 137no);

Concorde 120 in 28.4 overs (Rathan Teja 5/38) lost to Rohit XI 124/3 in 20.1 overs (M Sai Pragnay reddy 59no);

MP Colts 301/8 in 48 overs (Mickil Jaiswal 120, Karan Kannan 58; Md Abrar Mohiuddin 3/72) bt Gemini Friends 249 in 41.5 overs (Alankrit 61, Kamal Sawariya 52,; Mickil Jaiswal 5/52);

Secunderabad Nawabs 163 in 45.2 overs (T Pavan Kumar 3/25, Ahmed Quadri 3/45) lost to SBI 165/7 in 28 overs (B Ram Prakash 4/44);

India Cements 123 in 40.3 overs (Bhagath Varma 4/27) lost to Sportive 126/5 in 27.2 overs; Gouds XI 74 in 28.1 overs (Ilyaan Sathani 4/7) lost to Evergreen 78/1 in 8.4 overs;

Jai Bhagawathi 257 in 50 overs (M Dhanush 108; Anurag Vittal 3/41, E Vidyananda 3/36) bt Jai Hanuman 210 in 44.4 overs (Anurag Vittal 97; P Manikumar 3/30, S Satish 3/29, Ankit Agarwal 3/24).

Top Performers:

Centuries: Ali Kachchhi Diamond 137no, Bhavesh seth 134, Mickil Jaiswal 120, M Dhanush 108

Five or more wickets: Mohd Umar 5/42, B Nihthik 5/36, D Varun 5/46, VM Dhanush 5/36, Ashish Srivastav 5/28, M A Shanmukha 5/42, Rathan Teja 5/38, Mickil Jaiswal 5/52,